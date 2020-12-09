Logista, Recognized As A World Leader In Sustainability In The CDP “A List” For The 5th Year In A Row

Logista, a leading distribution company in southern Europe, was recognized as a world leader in sustainability by CDP, an international non-profit organization, by entering its prestigious A List for its fight against climate change. This is the fifth year in a row that Logista achieves this recognition, being the first European distributor to achieve it over such a long period of time.

The company was recognized for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2020 climate change questionnaire.

Logista is one of a small number of high-performing companies to enter this selective and exclusive list, where more than 5,800 companies were scored. Through significant demonstrable action on climate, Logista achieved an international leadership in terms of its environmental strategy.

CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2020, over 515 investors with over US$106 trillion in assets and more than 150 major purchasers with US$4 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. Over 9,600 responded – the highest ever.

A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F.

Logista, in its commitment to minimizing the impact that comes from its activity, has a Quality and Environment Master Plan and a Quality, Environment and Energy Efficiency Policy that establishes the company’s strategy with specific actions regarding environmental sustainability -such as the optimization of routes, the use of sustainable vehicles and energies and the reuse of packaging-, as well as metrics that evaluate periodically the achievement of the objectives, including the commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 30% until 2030 compared to 2013, a goal that has been scientifically validated with the approval of the “Science Based Target”.

In 2020, the company has introduced several initiatives to advance in its fight against climate change and integrating environmental sustainability into the daily businesses: It has been one of the signatory companies of the manifesto “for a sustainable economic recovery” that demands alliances to ensure that the stimulus policies derived from COVID-19 are aligned with sustainability policies and with the European Green Pact; and has incorporated the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (or TCFD) in the assessment of risks and opportunities related to climate change.

Furthermore, Logista is part of the FTSE4Good index, made up of companies that demonstrate solid environmental, social and corporate governance practices.