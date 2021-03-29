Intermoney | A statement sent yesterday to the CNMV announced the friendly takeover bid launched by Masmovil for 100% of Euskaltel’s capital for an amount of €1,995 Mn, equivalent to a price of €11.17/share in cash. The offer price represents a premium of 16.5% over Friday’s closing price, +25.1% over the average price of the last month and +26.8% over the average price of the last six months.

The takeover bid, carried out through Kaixo Telecom (100% owned by Masmovil) is conditional on the acceptance of at least 75% of the share capital plus one share, although the support of 52.3% of the capital is already guaranteed thanks to the commitment of the three main shareholders of Euskaltel -Zegona (21.4%), Kutxabank (19.9%) and Alba (11.0%) – to take part in the tender offer. It will also depend on reaching all the relevant authorizations (Council of Ministers, watchdog CNMC and Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures).

Masmovil has agreed to preserve Euskaltel’s corporate and fiscal headquarters as well as its brand for a minimum of five years. The company also intends not to undertake a redundancy plan in Euskaltel for at least five years from the moment the offer is completed, although with the exception that this commitment and some others are “subject to the market conditions prevailing at any given time”. Priority will also be given to the deployment of its 5G network in the Basque Country, promoting actions to ensure that, as quickly as possible, Euskaltel group customers have access to broadband services with FTTH (fiber) technology.

The news was expected as far as the concentration of the telecoms sector is concerned, although the clear surprise has been that the bidder is Masmóvil after months of speculation about the integration of the company with Vodadone. Taking into account that the offer already has the support of 52% of the capital and that the price offered is higher than our valuation (10.7€/share) and in line with what we expected in a possible merger operation, our recommendation is to accept the takeover bid.

We do not see any problems in the authorizations, since the operation involves the merger of the fourth and fifth operators. With the January closing data published last week by the CNMC, the sum of both groups reaches 2.6 million of retail fixed broadband lines (16.5% market share) and 10.8 millions of mobile lines (19.7% market share).