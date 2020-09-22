Novavax Will Manufacture Its COVID-19 Vaccine In Spain

US biotech company Novavax has signed an agreement to carry out the industrial production of its vaccine for Europe in Spain, once it becomes available, with Spanish pharmaceutical Zendal (through its subsidiary Biofabri).

Specifically, the Galician-based firm will be responsible for the production of the vaccine designed by Maryland-based Novavax for the European Union. The clinical trials are currently in Phase 2 and Phase 3 is expected to begin at the end of the third quarter 2020.

The Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), dependent on the Ministry of Health, has affirmed that this fact is an “important” boost for Spain’s pharmaceutical industry.

Novavax is establishing a network of agreements to be able to manufacture its vaccine in the event it obtains marketing authorisation.

This announcement comes on top of the one from Spain’s Ministry of Health in July, related to the Spanish pharmaceutical company Rovi. It said Rovi will provide filling and finishing capacity for vials of the US firm Moderna’s vaccine. The latter wants to supply markets outside the United States starting in 2021.