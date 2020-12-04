Plan For A Pandemic Christmas In Spain: Closed Communities Except For Visiting Families

It is now official. Spain has a common plan for 2020 Christmas, which will be different all over the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to avoid a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Among the measures approved are delaying the limit on mobility on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve until 1:30 a.m., perimetral confinements of regions throughout the Christmas period, except for travel of family and friends. In addition, dinners and lunches will be hold for no more than 10 people, without specifying whether children or adults, on December 24, 25 and 31 and January 1.

Although the plan is common and mandatory, the Community of Madrid has opposed the border closure of the regions , while Catalonia, which does support the restrictions, has abstained because they consider it is the communities that have to make their own decisions.

For the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, the agreement reached on Wednesday can be summarized in one sentence: “At Christmas we stay at home and limit all unnecessary movements”.

As agreed the limitation of entry and exit between communities will be effective from December 23 to January 6, except for properly justified travel, which occur for any of the reasons provided in the decree of the state of alarm, and to go to the places of habitual residence of family or friends.