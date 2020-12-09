Repsol Is Expected To Float Its Renewables Subsidiary In Less Than Two Years

Repsol already announced the IPO of its renewables area or an alliance with a third party in its Strategic Plan 2021/2025 presented on November 26th. The operation could be carried out in less than two years and it will always maintain control of the shareholders. With this operation, the company expects to raise at least 1.4 billion euros, which would mean valuing the division at around 3 billion euros. The company’s floating of its renewables business would be one of the largest operations of the last decade.

The renewable generation will account for slightly more than 4 billion euros of the 5.5 billion euros that the total investments in low carbon initiatives of the group will represent. At the same time, this amount means 30% of the 18.3 billion euros of Repsol’s investment plan over the next five years, which aims to accelerate its transformation into a ‘greener’ company by 2050.

The strategy of becoming a multi-energy company and the IPO of its renewables division is one of the reasons that led analysts at Bankinter to recommend Buy the stock against Neutral for the oil sector. In addition, the entry of a third party could help to boost the company’s growth in a strategic area.

“Repsol is carrying out an appropriate strategy to transform its business model and make it less dependent on the price of crude oil. It is healthy, well positioned in renewables and offers a high dividend yield (11.9%). Only for dynamic investors with a long-term time horizon.”

After the presentation of Repsol’s new strategic plan, the experts at Barclays raised the target price of Repsol from 7.5 to 9 euros, which means a potential revaluation of 9.5% compared to last week’s closing. Citi and Credit Suisse also set a T.P. of 9.5 euros, while HSBC is less optimistic and fixed a price of 8.70 euros.