Repsol has reached a good intentions agreement with the Canadian company New Stratus Energy for the sale of assets in Ecuador, so that the oil company will leave the South American country, where it has been present for almost twenty years.

Specifically, the agreement will mean the acquisition by the Canadian company of an indirect participation of 35% in the service contracts for blocks 16 and 67, located in the province of Orellana, as well as an indirect participation of 29.66% in Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados Ecuador (OCP), according to New Stratus Energy.

The closing of the operation depends on the approval by the Ecuador Government, regulatory authorities as well as the compliance with the usual conditions for the transaction. The deal amounts about $5 million (about € 4.2 million) to be paid in two installments, although there could be additional contingent payments linked to certain circumstances, such as an extension of the service contracts term, which would bring it up to $12 million (about € 10.1 million).

The operation is part of Repsol’s strategy to make its upstream portfolio (Exploration and Production) more flexible in order to prioritize value. In fact, in recent years the energy group has divested from assets in Romania, Angola, Papua New Guinea, among others, within this plan of abandoning countries or assets in which it had lower margins or expectations.