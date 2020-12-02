Rise In Spain’s Furloughed Workers Overshadows Surge In Social Security Affiliation In November

Randstand Research | The labor market records in November reflect a relatively negative performance against the path of recovery that was observed during the previous four months.

Social Security affiliation in November increased by 31,638 people, a 0.17% increase, the best figures in that month since 2006, but it masks a rising in those affected by temporary layoffs of 147.000 during that month. The seasonally adjusted series also reflects an increase in affiliation in November and the year-on-year variation is -1.83%. The total number of contributors exceeds the threshold of 19 million (namely 19.02 million people).

Hiring fell by 6.55% in comparison with October, with a total of 1.45 million contracts. The fall in hiring has been in both indefinite (-15.84%) and temporary (-5.53%) contracts. In year-on-year terms, indefinite-term contracts fell by 25.30%, while temporary contracts fell by 17.01% compared to November 2019, which still reflects the strong impact of the economic standstill resulting from the Covid-19 crisis.

The registered unemployment grew in November by 25,269 people (+0.66%), which is the worst November since 2012. In seasonally adjusted terms, the data is not positive either, since a month-on-month increase in unemployment was measured after correction for seasonality. The total number of registered unemployed stands at 3.85 million.