Spain Already Has A Budget For 2021, At Last

On Thursday, Parliament approved the 2021 Budget with the support of 11 parties and 188 votes, including Catalan and Basque separatists. This means a majority of the left even higher than the one Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez obtained for his inauguration. Thus, the future of the new accounts, the first of the coalition government, is finally clear. They would come into effect on January 1, leaving behind those of 2018, drawn up by the previous PP government and still in force. The budgetary plan includes broad tax increases and the birth of the Tobin and Google taxes, with which financial transactions and digital businesses will be burdened.

The final approval seems to be a key success for the minority, left-leaning government coalition and puts an end to years of division by the budget gridlock.

Spain’s budget proposes public investment valued at €239 billion on top of the first €27 billion tranche provided by the EU’s coronavirus recovery fund.

Furthermore, the new state Budget has a strong emphasis on social policies such as a boost in public spending, as well as a tax hike on corporations, to help ease the difficult economic situation created by the coronavirus.

Spain’s damage from the coronavirus pandemic is very deep as the country’s economy is forecast to shrink almost 12% this year, more than any other euro-area country, according to the International Monetary Fund’s Economic Outlook in October.

“Spain says goodbye to another era and moves forward dedicated to a future of progress. Thanks to all who have stepped up to move the country forward,” Pedro Sánchez stressed, according to EFE