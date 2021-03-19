Spain Has 2,053,997 Immigrant Workers Registered In The Social Security System

The Social Security gained an average of 9,328 foreign affiliates in February (+0.4%). As a result, the second month of the year closed with 2,053,997 immigrant workers registered in the system, as reported Thursday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

Of the total number of foreign workers, 1,309,920 came from countries outside the EU (63.77%) and the rest (744,077) from EU countries (36.05%).

The largest groups of foreign contributors were from Romania (325,024), Morocco (264,304), Italy (120,515) and China (97,064).

In year-on-year terms, the average affiliation of this group recorded 63,657 fewer contributors in February than in the same month last year (-3%).

However, the Ministry highlights that with respect to April 2020, the lowest point in the series during the pandemic, the system has gained an average of 81,445 foreign contributors.

According to the Ministry’s data, the highest monthly increases in February were recorded in Murcia (+2.8%), Andalusia (+2.2%), Castilla y León (+1.5%) and Aragón (+1.2%). On the other hand, declines in foreign employment were recorded in Comunidad Valenciana (-2.06%), the Canary Islands (-0.5%), Castilla-La Mancha (-0.47%) and La Rioja (-0.37%).

The General Regime has lost almost 4.6% of foreign workers in the last year, highlighting the negative rates of hotels and restaurants (-27.3%); artistic, recreational and entertainment activities (-19.8%) and other services (-13.7%).

On the other hand, the sectors adding more foreign workers were electricity supply (+16.5%) and health activities (+8.6%).