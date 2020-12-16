Spain Is Promoting A Safe International Mobility Plan Against Covid-19 Within The OECD

As part of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has presented an initiative for the development and coordination of a harmonised system in all countries to open borders safely, Europa Press reports. The results of the project will be presented in February 2021.

Spain, which has held the rotating presidency of the Ministerial Meeting of the OECD Council during 2020, had raised the need for the organization to work on a reference framework for safe international mobility. This is a key element for economic recovery after the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

So Spain has decided to promote this action from within the OECD in order to achieve greater multilateral coordination in the design of the strategy. This is because the institution can complement European forums by bringing international actors, both public and private, to the table.

The countries must agree on a protocol which clearly indicates what tests, certification and quarantine are required in different epidemiological circumstances in the country of origin and destination, and the mode of travel. It will also be necessary to agree on the documentation and procedures required for travel and the recognised issuing authorities in the country of origin. In addition, countries will need to establish mutual recognition of diagnostic tests, which can be supported by a secure platform which complies with privacy, eventually allowing the reopening of borders without the need for quarantine.

“These protocols will allow safe international mobility, despite the challenges the current health environment is creating for us until vaccines are fully deployed and cross-border travel and tourism can return to normal,” said Sanchez during his speech at the opening ceremony of the OECD celebrations, which he shared with the Secretary General of the organization. Angel Gurría, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron.