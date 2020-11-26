Spain: Maintaining Cash Flow Is Major Concern For 2021

Crédito y Caución (Atradius) | Widespread use of credit insurance, combined with anti-insolvency support and legislation, has helped insulate many businesses from the more negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

Introduction

This year’s Payment Practices Barometer survey took place after the pandemic had taken hold. Comparing the results to last year has given us a unique insight into how businesses are dealing with the virus and with the subsequent recession. Spain has seen a rapid rise in late payments as well as a significant lengthening of payment terms as businesses scrabble to boost domestic sales and support customers with short-term finance.

Looking forward to 2021, although businesses are concerned about pressures on cash flow, most of the respondents to our survey were fairly upbeat about both the domestic economy and international trade next year. This optimism may be rooted in the fact that Spain enjoys one of the highest levels of credit insurance usage in the region, providing both a safety net against insolvency and a springboard for business growth next year.

Key takeaways from the report