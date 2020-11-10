Spain Ranks 15th In The Trilemma Global Energy Index, Led By Switzerland And Sweden

Spain is ranked 15th in the World Energy Trilemma Index 2020, published by the World Energy Council and Oliver Wyman. The index is led by Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark and positions countries according to their integration of the three dimensions of sustainability, equity and security of supply. As stated in the report, Spain scored the highest in two of the three categories (Energy Equity and Environmental Sustainability). In the Trilemma Index it obtained a score of 77.9 out of 100, moving up one place from last year to fifteenth position.

Spain has one of the highest scores in Sustainability (79.8) and shares top positions in the ranking with the Nordic countries (Sweden, Denmark or Norway) which intend to assume global climate leadership. The index highlights that the score obtained by Spain reflects the country’s commitment in this area. This follows the presentation of the Strategic Framework for Energy and Climate in 2019, whose objective is to achieve 100% renewable energy and climate neutrality in 2050.

Following the Covid-19 crisis, this commitment has been maintained and the acceleration of the energy transition has become an opportunity for economic recovery.

For their part, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark maintain their position at the top of the table, demonstrating that improved sustainability and security go hand in hand.

According to the report, their sustained investments over time in wind and solar energy have led to a simultaneous reduction in emissions and a diversification of their energy systems. Other countries such as Canada, the United States and New Zealand are breaking Europe’s monopoly on the ranking and positioning themselves above Spain.