Spain, “The Second Home” Of Renault, To Lead The Hybrid Cars Segment In Europe

Renault has announced the production of five new vehicles at its three factories in Spain until 2024, at an event held at the company’s plant in Palencia, which was attended by King Felipe VI and the President Pedro Sánchez. The CEO of the multinational, Luca de Meo, has stated that the company’s factories in the country will be leaders in Europe in the production of hybrid cars.

Specifically, the Renault plant in Valladolid will produce two new vehicles starting in 2024, while the Palencia plant will produce three vehicles starting in 2022 in a staggered manner. In addition, the Seville plant will be dedicated to the production of new engines and gearboxes for these and other vehicles of the brand.

The new factories will generate 12 billion euros of value in Spain, according to the automaker’s estimates. In addition, Renault is committed to formalizing 1,000 permanent contracts between now and the end of the plan. Renault Group’s CEO also announced that all the brand’s Spanish factories will be at their maximum performance under the 2021-2024 Industrial Plan.

Based on the more than 100,000 jobs linked to the automotive industry in Spain, Renault has reaffirmed its commitment to Spain “as a second home after France”. Renault’s activity in Spain is close to 1.5% of national GDP and represents 5% of exports.