Spain’s GDP Plummets By 11% In 2020

The Spanish economy fell by 11% in 2020 as a result of pandemic’s impact on activity, an unprecedented slump in peacetime. It is also the largest annual contraction since statistical data has been recorded, thus ending six consecutive years of growth, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). The fall of the economy in 2020 is slightly below that forecast by the Government (11.2%). As for the 4Q20 growth , it has turned out better than estimated: it has fallen by -9.1% year-on-year compared to -9% in 3Q20. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Spain’s GDP stands at +0.4% compared to +16.4% in 3Q20.

The contribution of domestic demand in 4Q20 declined less than expected by -6.3% y/y ( -7.2% previously), mainly driven by public spending (+7.0% y/y and +3.8% in 3Q20) and the smaller drop in private consumption (-8.4% y/y vs. prior -10.5%). The foreign sector deteriorated again with a contribution of -2.7% in 4Q20 against- 1.8% previously.

On the supply side, services gross value added contracted by -9.8% y/y (vs. prior -10.2% previously), standing out the growth in Education and Health (+3.3% vs. +1.7% previously). The primary sector stands out positively: +8.7% compared to +3.7% previously. The industrial sector remains at -4.3% vs. -4.4% previously.

The focus is currently on the impact of Covid-19’s third wave on 1Q21 GDP. The IMF has already downgraded growth forecasts for Spain in 2021 to 5.9% from the 7.2% it had predicted last October.