Spanish Airport Traffic Continues At Very Depressed Levels: 69.6% Drop In August

The airports in the Aena network closed August with 8,951,753 passengers, 69.6% fewer than in the same month last year, along with 142,962 aircraft movements, 39.1% fewer than in August 2019, and 59,819 tons of freight, 28.6% lower.

Out of the total number of passengers recorded in August, 8,909,752 were commercial passengers with 4,838,712 on domestic flights, 41.6% less than in August 2019, and 4,071,040 on international routes, down by 80.7%.

Traffic by airports

In August, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport had the highest number of passengers in the network at 1,356,383 travellers, which is a 76.6% decrease compared to the same month in 2019. It is followed by Palma de Mallorca with 1,240,113 (-71%); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat with 1,110,578 (-79.5%); Málaga-Costa del Sol with 677,874 (-69.3%); Ibiza with 574,974 (-58.2%); Alicante-Elche with 480,710 (-71.6%), and Gran Canaria with 469,560 (-56.6%).

In terms of the number of operations, the airport that recorded the highest number of movements in August was Palma de Mallorca with a total of 15,562 (-45.9%), followed by Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas with 15,182 (-59.1%); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat with 14,045 (-57%); Málaga-Costa del Sol with 8,932 (-42.9%); Ibiza with 8,368 (-31.8%); Gran Canaria with 7,088 (-33.2%); Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna with 5,948 (-12.4%), and Alicante-Elche with 5,810 (-46%).

The airports mainly operating non-commercial flights with the highest number of movements in August were Madrid-Cuatro Vientos with 5,268 operations (+6.6% compared to the same month in 2019), Jerez with 4,863 (-3.1%) and Sabadell with 4,211 (-6.1%).

As far as goods are concerned, 59,819 tons of freight were handled throughout the network in August, 28.6% less than in the same month in 2019 due to the fact that a very significant part of regular freight is carried in commercial passenger planes.

The four airports with the highest freight traffic were Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas with 27,713 tons (-37.5%); Zaragoza with 14,717 tons (-5.7%); Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat with 8,037 tons (-39.1%), and Vitoria with 4,454 tons (+8.3%).