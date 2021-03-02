Spanish Labour Market: The Sharp Increase In Furloughs in February Raises People Affected To Almost 900,000

Randstad Research | Unemployment in Spain increased by 44,436 people in the month of February compared to January thus raising the number of jobless people to 4,008,789, a barrier not surpassed since April 2016, reflecting the restrictions to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

Similarly, increases in people on furloughs schemes added 160,000 workers and totaled 899,383 affected as a consequence, basically, of the restrictions that are maintained on commerce and hospitality in several autonomous communities, as well as the dramatic fall in the number of tourists arriving to our country. Yesterday the figures of international tourists in the month of January were released: a year-on-year fall of 89.5%, five points worse than in December.

Of course, the worst moment of the crisis in terms of productive squeeze were the months of March, April and May of last year. Then the number of people on temporary layoffs programs was in the millions, reaching a maximum of 3.39 million affected in April. But the second and third waves of the pandemic have seen the number of furloughed people on increase, which happened firstly in November and, now in February of this year.

It is not surprising that in February, of the increase of 160,000 people on ERTEs, more than a half (85,660) came from the hospitality sector. This industry currently has 442,473 people on those temporary schemes, which also means almost half of all under furloughs in the Spanish economy. The commerce sector, on the other hand, saw an increase of 48,000 in the volume of its ERTEs in February reaching a total of 145,219 people.