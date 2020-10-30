The Eurozone Grows At A Pace Never Seen Before, And So Does Spain, But There Is Nothing To Celebrate

The Eurozone economy grew by record high of 12.7% in the third quarter with expansion including the four major countries: Germany by 8.2%, France by 18.2%, Italy by 16.1% and Spain by 16.7%. This rebound in the Eurozone was even stronger than what we saw yesterday in the US of 7.4% non-annualised (33.1% at an annualized rate) and reflected the largest increase since statistics started being kept in 1995. Specifically, Spanish historical GDP’s increase exceeded analyst consensus expectations, following the lifting of a strict lockdown that sent economic activity plunging almost 18% in the previous three months.

However, these figures has a sort of bittersweet taste as they coincide with the recent reintroduction of strict containment measures across the region. As explained by Bert Colijn Senior Economist at ING:

” The strong 3Q GDP figure will not make much of an impression as a new downturn is almost certainly upon us. With inflation remaining very weak and GDP set to fall again in 4Q, the ECB has started to work on a new package of monetary stimulus. Not what you’d usually expect when an economy just grew by 12.7%, but this is the reality of a Covid economy.”

Spain’s particularly tough lockdown between March and June plunged it into the continent’s worst recession, so that, despite GDP expanded 16.7% in the third quarter from the second, the economy is still 8.7% smaller than a year ago, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Friday.

Spain’s government, which said on Friday that this week’s data showed a “strong recovery” of the economy, has said previously that it expects it to shrink by 11.2% in 2020, before resurging 7.2% in 2021.