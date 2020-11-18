The Spanish Government Expands The Anti-Take Over Bid Shield Iniciated Due To The Pandemic

The Government has approved the extension of the regulations on foreign investment with the aim of making it more difficult for foreign investors, now including European ones, to take control of strategic Spanish companies that have fallen significantly on the stock market as a result of the Covid-19.

From now on, and on a temporary basis until the end of 2021 first semester, any purchase operation over 10% in the capital of a listed Spanish company considered strategic – or investment over 500 million euros in the case of an unlisted one – by a foreign investor – European or not – must be authorized by the Council of Ministers, which reserves the right to veto the transaction.

The new issue of the measure, which was already in force, is to extend to EU investors plus the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway, the restrictions approved in March for non-EU investors. According to Banca March’s analysts, “the government is retaking in a certain way the old golden share, present in the past on some key companies of the national economy. “

In fact, the State historically maintained a mechanism called ‘golden share’ to prevent Spanish companies operating in strategic sectors from falling into the hands of non-EU companies at times of sharp falls on the stock market. However, this practice was abolished by previous governments at the demand of Brussels, under the principle of reciprocity.

Furthermore, with the extension of the regulations, the strategic sectors in which administrative authorisation is required to carry out direct investment are clarified, including technology, energy, tourism, air transport and finance, among others.

The worse behavior of the Ibex compared to other European selective companies so far this year, leaving some strategic companies within reach of a takeover bid, is one of the factors that led the government to take this decision.