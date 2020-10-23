UK and Germany give back to the Canary Islands the status of safe destination

The low incidence of the Covid19 virus in the Spanish islands has led the United Kingdom to include again the archipelago in its list of safe air corridors, which will mean that travellers will not need to go into quarantine. For its part, Germany will lift the restriction on travel to the islands on Saturday. Both countries, which are the two largest international sources of tourists to the Canary Islands, will boost the tourist season in a region where this sector accounts for 35% of GDP and 40% of employment. Tourism companies like TUI have celebrated the news by announcing the resumption of several air routes from Saturday.

This opening up of the UK and Germany to the Canary Islands as safe destinations for travel due to their good coronavirus data, allows the archipelago to aspire to 55 percent of its market.

“There was a latent demand, very strong on the part of tour operators and airlines, but it was not accompanied by passenger reservations, largely because the quarantine obligation was holding back travel decisions in our main market,” explained the Canary Islands government through its Minister of Tourism, Industry and Trade, Yaiza Castilla.

However, both Exceltur, which brings together the 33 leading Spanish tourist groups, and also some Spanish hotel chains do not expect the activity to return to 2019 until 2023/24. In fact, some chains are closing their hotels until the beginning of 2022, as a consequence of the lack of visibility and to minimize losses. Meanwhile, the sector continues to demand that the furloughs must be extended until December 2021, as well as the period for repayment of ICO loans, which expire in April 2021.

Exceltur has just reviewed the data about the pandemic’s impact on the Spanish tourism sector, up to 106 billion euros, which represents 7.5 billion euros more than the last estimate made in August.