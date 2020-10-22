Zara, Banco Santander, The Only Spanish Brands Among The 100 Most Valuable

Zara and Santander are once again this year the only Spanish brands among the 100 most valuable in the world. That said, they are losing positions, according to a new edition of the ‘Best Global Brands’ report. This includes the 100 most valuable brands in the world, as well as the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic on brand value.

Despite the drop in ranking, Zara continues to be the most valuable brand in its sector and Santander remains the most valuable bank in the Eurozone.

The difficulties arising after the confinement due to the coronavirus explain the drop in Zara’s value, which has fallen by 13% to 12.620 billion euros (14,862 million dollars). In terms of ranking, Inditex’s flagship fallen six places to 35.

Meanwhile, Santander has also been affected by the economic turmoil. Its value has declined by 12% to 6.346 billion euros ($ 7,474 million), losing seven places to 74.

“Both Zara and Santander have made huge efforts to respond to the challenges created by the coronavirus and its consequences. They have strengthened themselves digitally and prepared their brands to respond to the changing needs of consumers,” CEO of Interbrand for Iberia & the Middle East, Nancy Villanueva, highlighted.

Apple retains its first place in the rankings for the eighth consecutive year, with a value of 274.302 billion euros (322,999 million dollars) and growth of 38% compared to 2019. It is followed by Amazon ($200,667 million, +60%), in second place for the first time in the history of Best Global Brands. Microsoft is in third place ($166,001 million, +53%).