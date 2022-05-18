Siemens Gamesa share trading suspended on talk of possible Siemens Energy bid

Bankinter | According to Bloomberg and Reuters, Siemens Energy could be planning a bid for the percentage of Siemens Gamesa (SGRE) which it does not already own. The same sources say Siemens Energy could be preparing a cash offer for next week, with the aim of excluding Siemens Gamesa from the stock market. The report also mentions that no final decisions have been taken on the price or the timing, and the company could still opt to not launch a bid.

Siemens Gamesa’ shares rose as much as 11% on the Ibex-35 before trading was suspended this morning by the CNMV.

Bankinter analysis team’s opinion:

This is not the first time that these rumours have appeared over the last year. However, Siemens Gamesa’s situation has continued to deteriorate both operationally and financially. These rumours will contribute to supporting the share price (-32.9% in the year).

Based on fundamentals, we maintain our Sell recommendation due to the deterioration on the operating side (because of external problems, derived from the increase in costs and bottlenecks, and internal problems, deriving from the launch of the Onshore 5X platform) which is causing a deterioration in its financial position. In the event Siemens Energy were to make some kind of offer, it would have to be considered whether this is through a share exchange or in cash, as the reports mention. In this respect, we should remember that, on the one hand, Siemens Energy already has control (67% stake) over Siemens Gamesa’s capital and strategy and, on the other, of the latter’s financial requirements. So it does not need to offer a high control premium.

SIEMENS GAMESA (Sell; T.P. 17,10 euros/share)