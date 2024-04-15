Top Stories

BBVA concludes buyback programme after acquiring maximum ceiling of €781M

Posted By: The Corner 15th April 2024

Link Securities| The financial institution has reported the completion of the execution of its share buyback programme, having reached the maximum monetary amount of €781 million. With the acquisition of the last shares referenced below, the total number of shares acquired in execution of the Buyback Programme is 74,654,915 treasury shares, representing approximately 1.28% of BBVA’s share capital at this date. As indicated by BBVA, the purpose of the Buyback Programme is to reduce BBVA’s share capital by redeeming the shares acquired. To this end, it is planned to redeem all the treasury shares acquired under the buy-back programme.

