Top Stories
family deposits TC

Spanish economy 27th October 2026

Spain: Population facing severe deprivation increases from 7.4% to 8.1% over a decade, while the European average drops to 6.3%

The Spanish economy is growing, yes, but so is poverty: Being unable to afford a one-week annual holiday away from home, keep the home adequately warm, or replace damaged furniture are indicators of severe material and social deprivation affecting 8.1% of the population in Spain—a figure that has climbed over the last decade from 7.4% in 2015. This was highlighted by Funcas, the Savings Banks Foundation, in its analysis of…

Read More
Crédito y CauciónCrédito y Caución
France case scenario after elections

European economy 20th October 2026

Riots fuel France’s risk premium, hitting highs not seen since 2012

The recent escalation of social tension in France, featuring an intense wave of protests and riots over the high cost of living, has ultimately dealt a direct hit to market confidence in the country’s sovereign debt. The spread between the yield on the 10-year French bond and the German bund (France’s risk premium) has surged to near 148 basis points. This is a peak level not seen since 2012, during…

Read More

Banner CIR, junio 2022

Brazil elections: Whoever wins, debt reigns

In the World 26th October 2026

Lula wins in Brazil with 51.8% of the vote

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leader of the Workers’ Party and acting President of Brazil, re-elected his presidency yesterday, October 25, after securing more than 64.2 million votes in the second round of the presidential election—51.8% of the votes cast—compared to the 59.8 million votes obtained by his opponent, the leader of the Liberal Party, Flávio Nantes Bolsonaro. Polls pointed to a very tight result and almost a technical tie….

Read More

interviews

rosa garcia consejera caixabank acerinox ence

“Many companies complicate CSRD implementation more than necessary”

Rosa Mª García Piñeiro, board member at Caixabank, Acerinox, and Ence—serving as chair of the sustainability committee for the latter two and as a committee member at Caixabank—explains that “the directive does not set the materiality threshold. The company decides it based on its own criteria. There is nothing in the legislation that prescribes what is material and what is not. The auditor-verifier may have one opinion, the company may…

Read More
antonio bonet

“We need to approach negotiations with the U.S. on terms that are completely different from those currently being proposed”

Says Antonio Bonet, president of the Club of Spanish Exporters and Investors. He points out that “Europe has a single tariff applied by all member states, but the U.S. applies a tariff to each country, meaning it can decide that the tariff applied to Spanish black olives is higher than that for Italian olives, as it did at one point. So there is a part of the negotiation between Europe…

Read More

…in the last week