Spain: Population facing severe deprivation increases from 7.4% to 8.1% over a decade, while the European average drops to 6.3%
The Spanish economy is growing, yes, but so is poverty: Being unable to afford a one-week annual holiday away from home, keep the home adequately warm, or replace damaged furniture are indicators of severe material and social deprivation affecting 8.1% of the population in Spain—a figure that has climbed over the last decade from 7.4% in 2015. This was highlighted by Funcas, the Savings Banks Foundation, in its analysis of…Read More