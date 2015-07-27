Desregulating in a Financial Boom. What Could Go Wrong?

Michael S. Barr Member Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System at American University (Washington D.C.) June 6 | The U.S. economy relies on a strong and stable banking system that extends credit to households and businesses. America’s prosperity as well as the day-to-day needs of people and their efforts to plan for and build a better future depend on it. Today I want to share with you a few thoughts on the Federal Reserve’s role in overseeing the banking system and supporting financial stability, and concerns that I have about how the Fed and other banking regulators are weakening regulation and supervision of banks. I’ve spoken before about the risk of deregulation, but now that it is coming to pass, I want to highlight the combined effects of these deregulatory steps on the safety and soundness of banks and risks to the stability of the financial system. Considerable, sometimes bitter, experience has shown that the safety and soundness of banks is crucial to the jobs, financial security, and hopes and dreams of everyone in America. Deregulation can provide a short-term sugar high in the economy, but it can also lead to long-term costs for society.

Achieving appropriate bank regulation and supervision is a balancing act. Banks need room to grow so that their lending can support innovation and aspiration throughout the economy. At the same time, long experience has shown that without proper safeguards, banks striving to innovate in pursuit of higher profits may take excessive risks. When banks get in trouble, their downfall threatens businesses and households, putting the viability of communities, and sometimes even the entire economy, at risk. That is the legacy of the Great Depression, the savings and loan crisis of the 1980s, and the Global Financial Crisis that occurred nearly 20 years ago. Though it can feel like these events are in the distant past, it is important to remember the damage they did to the economy and the pain that they caused, shattering the lives of millions of people. Research that attempts to quantify the costs of these episodes, and consider the causes, is a helpful place to turn to make sure we have learned from these experiences to avoid repeating mistakes and to promote a healthy economy.

For regulators, the challenge lies in striking the right balance—supporting growth and innovation while maintaining the safeguards that keep the banking system resilient. I am concerned that we’re losing that balance. I believe that recent steps by the Federal Reserve and other agencies will undermine the safety and soundness of banks and increase financial stability risks. Vulnerabilities that result from deregulation may not be apparent today, but they will result in problems that will build over the coming years and could threaten serious harm to the economy.

The lesson from history and economic research is that reducing financial regulatory requirements can and often does produce financial stress and harms growth down the road. The academic literature is clear on the large and persistent economic costs of financial crises and the role of resilient banks in lowering the risk and severity of those crises. Reducing financial regulation is effectively reducing insurance against risk, and I fear that we are becoming underinsured.

The Current Trend of Deregulation of the Banking Sector

Over the past year, the Federal Reserve has issued a number of regulatory proposals and made other changes that together considerably weaken bank regulation and supervision. I will start by discussing decreases in capital requirements.

Bank capital rules work to ensure that banks fund themselves with capital commensurate with the risks of their activities and the risks that they pose to the U.S. financial system. The erosion of these rules leaves both banks and the financial system more vulnerable.

Over the past year and a half, the Federal Reserve, along with the other federal banking regulatory agencies, lowered capital requirements through a series of regulatory proposals, and I have dissented from each of the decisions that apply to large banks. This began with reducing the stressfulness of bank stress tests, and making them less likely to be able to keep up with new risks.3 These changes also included eroding the leverage ratio applied to large banks and thus weakening its ability to serve as an effective capital backstop. The current proposal for the U.S. implementation of the international Basel III agreement falls short of the agreement’s capital standards in a number of ways.5 And the Board reduced the GSIB surcharge, an important capital add-on for the largest and most systemically important banks designed to offset the potential harm they could cause to the economy at large. Other banks saw reductions in their capital requirements as well.

So far, in aggregate these deregulatory proposals reduce the amount of capital required for the largest banks by 6 percent. This matters because these eight GSIB firms play a dominant role in the banking system, holding around 60 percent of banking sector assets. A 6 percent reduction may not sound like a lot, but it is significant. It translates to $60 billion less in capital to protect against bank failure and instability that could spread through the financial system. Our capital standards are already near the low end of the range of optimal levels estimated by academic research—that is, the levels that strike the best balance between growth and safeguards. It is also important to note that when we deviate from internationally agreed-upon accords, we set a bad example for other governments that I fear could lead to a “race to the bottom” for capital requirements across jurisdictions. The result of these reductions in capital standards is that the global financial system becomes more vulnerable. This is a channel of risk that can come back to threaten U.S. financial stability.

At the same time that capital requirements are being lowered, bank supervision is also becoming weaker. Lighter-touch supervision compounds financial stability risks from deregulation. The Board weakened the rating system we use for the 36 largest financial institutions. The changes are essentially “grade inflation” that would allow poorly managed banks to be judged as well managed, potentially ignoring weaknesses in risk management that may go unacknowledged and unaddressed.6 Regulators are proposing to put less weight on risk management, which is a key indicator of future risk, and to focus instead on backward-looking measures of financial conditions. Also, regulators are curtailing issuance of an important form of supervisory input, matters requiring attention, which means that banks’ risks may go unaddressed in time to make a difference for bank safety. In fact, the latest report on Supervision and Regulation shows that the level of these matters at the end of 2025 had already fallen to roughly half of what it was in 2024 for the largest banks. The report also shows that the share of large banks considered well managed under the new, weaker rules doubled from the end of 2024 to the most recent observation.7 On top of that, sharply lower staffing levels at the Board and curtailing horizontal reviews may leave us unable to uncover key issues. As a result, we may have less visibility into potential weaknesses building across firms, leaving the financial system more vulnerable.

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