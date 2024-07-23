Top Stories

Spain’s trade balance generates €2.3-billion deficit in May compared to €3.1 billion in same month last year

23rd July 2024

Link Securities| The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism published on Friday that Spain’s trade balance generated a deficit of €2.3 billion in May compared to the €3.1 billion it reached in the same month last year.

In May, exports increased by 2.3% to €34.7 billion, mainly driven by higher shipments of energy products (+35.9%), raw materials (+13.1%) and food, beverages and tobacco (+9.1%). At the same time, imports remained virtually unchanged at €37.1 billion, increasing imports of other goods (+31.5%) and energy products (+15.1%), purchases that were offset by lower imports of non-chemical semi-manufactured goods (-8.3%) and capital goods (-5.7%).

