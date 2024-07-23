BBVA chooses Telefónica Tech to boost cybersecurity of global operations

Link Securities | BBVA (BBVA) has chosen Telefónica Tech (Telefónica (TEF)) to boost the cybersecurity of its operations on a global scale with the incorporation of the most advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and process automation for the prevention of cyber threats, according to the digital portal Bolsamania.com. In addition, this alliance involves the creation of a new specialised centre in Mexico, which will function as a mirror of BBVA’s existing Global Cybersecurity Centre in Spain. The combination of the two will provide comprehensive and uninterrupted coverage for the entire group.

With the development of this new project, Telefónica Tech has become one of BBVA’s main strategic partners in cybersecurity. Thus, the bank will incorporate the latest advances of the technology company, supported by its global experience and the advantages offered by intelligence to detect, identify and respond to potential threats, as well as to monitor the activity of cyber attackers.