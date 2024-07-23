Top Stories

BBVA chooses Telefónica Tech to boost cybersecurity of global operations

TOPICS:
BBVA novedad

Posted By: The Corner 23rd July 2024

Link Securities | BBVA (BBVA) has chosen Telefónica Tech (Telefónica (TEF)) to boost the cybersecurity of its operations on a global scale with the incorporation of the most advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and process automation for the prevention of cyber threats, according to the digital portal Bolsamania.com. In addition, this alliance involves the creation of a new specialised centre in Mexico, which will function as a mirror of BBVA’s existing Global Cybersecurity Centre in Spain. The combination of the two will provide comprehensive and uninterrupted coverage for the entire group.

With the development of this new project, Telefónica Tech has become one of BBVA’s main strategic partners in cybersecurity. Thus, the bank will incorporate the latest advances of the technology company, supported by its global experience and the advantages offered by intelligence to detect, identify and respond to potential threats, as well as to monitor the activity of cyber attackers.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.