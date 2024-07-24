Ebro Foods 2Q24 Results Preview: good operating performance and favourable raw materials outlook

Banco Sabadell: Of the stocks to be published in the next few days, we highlight Ebro Foods (published on 29/07), given the good operating performance expected together with a favourable outlook for raw materials, which should allow management to be more optimistic for the year as a whole. This should have a positive impact on the share price, especially if we take into account that the stock has been underperforming in the last few days and that it has underperformed by -25% versus Ibex 35 over the last 12 months.