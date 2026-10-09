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KKR and Telefónica put their Chilean ‘fiberco’ up for sale for up to 1.5 billion

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Posted By: The Corner 9th October 2026

Telefónica and KKR have decided to put their joint subsidiary OnNet Fibra up for sale, a Chilean neutral wholesale fiber optic company (fiberco) that provides service to most Chilean telecommunications operators. The company is 60% owned by the American fund, while the remaining 40% of the share capital is controlled by TEF. According to the press, the company could have an ‘Enterprise value’ of between $1.5 – 2 billion (between EUR 1.34 – 1.8 billion), although the net value of the equity (equity value) for the shareholder partners would be much lower than this figure, as the company carries high debt.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.