KKR and Telefónica put their Chilean ‘fiberco’ up for sale for up to 1.5 billion

Telefónica and KKR have decided to put their joint subsidiary OnNet Fibra up for sale, a Chilean neutral wholesale fiber optic company (fiberco) that provides service to most Chilean telecommunications operators. The company is 60% owned by the American fund, while the remaining 40% of the share capital is controlled by TEF. According to the press, the company could have an ‘Enterprise value’ of between $1.5 – 2 billion (between EUR 1.34 – 1.8 billion), although the net value of the equity (equity value) for the shareholder partners would be much lower than this figure, as the company carries high debt.