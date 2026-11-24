Since 2021, the Spanish labor market has created an average of more than 500,000 jobs per year, to the point of accounting for around 30% of all net employment generated in the eurozone, despite representing only 10% of the currency bloc’s GDP. With these figures, the Spanish labor market and economy have been the subject of dozens of reports and analyses highlighting remarkable GDP expansion and strong job creation. Yet behind this labor and economic success lie the same structural shortcomings that characterized Spain’s economy 20 years ago. While overall GDP has surged, GDP per hour worked has grown by just 2% since 2019 (over more than six years) amid weak productivity.

María Contreras and Mark Wall, economists at Deutsche Bank, have published a report analyzing and detailing the drivers behind Spain’s economic growth since 2021. Amid figures that stand out in a sluggishly growing Europe, they also warn of the risks posed by a growth model reliant on massive low-value-added job creation and the need to sustain strong immigration flows to fuel that employment growth. “The increase in employment has not been accompanied by a significant improvement in output per worker,” the economists note.

The Deutsche Bank analysts explain this anomaly by noting that “the sectoral pattern of job creation, concentrated in relatively low-productivity sectors, partially explains this situation.” In other words, Spain generates a large number of jobs, but most of them are concentrated in sectors such as hospitality, retail, and tourism, where productivity growth tends to lag behind the rest of the productive economy.

Thus, Spain continues to rely heavily on adding workers to drive its expansion, while productivity barely budges and wages grow at a much faster pace. This combination, alongside higher inflation than its European peers and a deteriorating trade balance, threatens to drag the Spanish economy back toward some of its historical pitfalls. It is an all-too-familiar story. Looking at the surface, one can loudly proclaim that “Spain is doing well,” but scratching just beneath that top layer reveals a mix of sluggish productivity gains, rising labor costs, and a steady loss of competitiveness that breeds mistrust.