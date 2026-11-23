Técnicas Reunidas will develop three hydrogen-ready combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants in Germany for RWE. The German government awarded the three plants to RWE on November 3. Since then, RWE has made the final investment decision (FID), and TRE has already received the notice to proceed (NTP) for the first plant. These contracts will add more than EUR 1.5 billion to TRE’s newly awarded projects, with a significant portion of all three already confirmed for 2026.

Each of the plants, which will be located at the Weisweiler, Gersteinwerk, and Voerde sites, will have an installed capacity of approximately 800 to 850 MW. The EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contracts for the three plants were awarded to TRE in 2023 and 2024: the first two in a consortium with Ansaldo, and the third with GE Vernova. However, the Spanish company decided not to include the corresponding investments in its project backlog until the facilities received final approval from the German government, which has now taken place.

TRE is now initiating the execution of the first of the three projects, having received the notice to proceed from RWE. TRE will develop these three projects through TR Power, its subsidiary specializing in combined-cycle power plants—fully operational since April—to capitalize on the growing opportunities emerging in the energy sector.