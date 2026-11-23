Spain’s Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, announced that Spain, alongside the rest of the European Union, has rejected the draft agreement at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, stating that it “does not rise to the challenge” of the climate crisis because it fails to include a phase-out of fossil fuels. “Multilateralism is the best tool to act in time. COP31 must prove this, and the text currently on the table fails to do so,” Aagesen said in a message posted on social media this Sunday.

The minister explained that during the negotiations, Spain advocated for phasing out fossil fuels by accelerating renewable-based electrification, as well as boosting climate adaptation and financing, “especially for the most vulnerable.” “That is why, alongside the EU, we are rejecting the text: it does not rise to the challenge. It is not a good agreement,” she stressed.

The European stance was also conveyed during the meeting by Irish Minister Darragh O’Brien, who is representing the EU in the negotiations. According to the BBC, O’Brien voiced Europe’s “strong opposition” to the draft and warned that it is “inconceivable” for a climate pact to omit any mention of fossil fuels. “These decisions fall well short of the level of ambition needed to tackle climate change,” he stated.

COP31 President Murat Kurum confirmed that there is no agreement on the draft and that the decisions have not yet been adopted. Kurum told the participating countries that “different ideas” have been heard and efforts have been made to “offer solutions.” “We have to accept the will of the parties. We are not forcing anyone to accept [the draft]. I understand that there is no agreement on this text, which is why these decisions have not been adopted,” he said.

The negotiations at the Antalya summit have become the longest in the history of the climate conferences—running more than 40 hours past their official closing deadline—surpassing the record set at COP25 in Madrid in 2019, where talks dragged on for two additional days and nights before a compromise was reached.