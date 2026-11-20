NeoNext+, a company in which Repsol holds a 23.625% stake (alongside TotalEnergies with 47.5% and HitecVision with 28.875%), has reached an agreement to acquire EnQuest’s entire exploration and production business in the United Kingdom for up to $960 million (approximately €830 million).

This transaction strengthens its position as the leading operator and hydrocarbon producer on the UK Continental Shelf by incorporating a portfolio of fields (Magnus, Kraken, and the Greater Kittiwake Area, operated directly by the company, as well as its stake in Golden Eagle and the as-yet undeveloped Bressay and Bentley projects), which achieved an average production of 31,122 boe/d in 2025, of which ~92% is liquids and ~8% is gas. It also includes key infrastructure assets, such as the Sullom Voe oil terminal, the Northern Leg gas pipeline, and the Ninian pipeline system. At year-end 2025, the assets held proven and probable (2P) reserves of approximately 122 million boe. Furthermore, the perimeter being sold includes decommissioning liabilities for the UK facilities totaling around $2,125 million.

The transaction comprises an upfront payment of $840 million (€726 million) and an additional $120 million (€104 million) contingent on oil price performance between 2027 and 2029 and a potential reduction or elimination of the UK’s Energy Profits Levy (windfall tax).

Renta 4 Assessment Positive news that further consolidates the company’s position in the North Sea while enabling it to capture economies of scale and monetize approximately $2,000 million in additional unrecognized tax loss carryforwards, all without consolidating additional debt or assuming full operational risk.

We do not expect a significant impact on the share price given the small scale of the transaction in net terms for Repsol (~1% of production).