One of Sánchez’s allies during his eight years in office, Gabriel Rufián—of ERC—summed up well what 10 million viewers saw last night on their TV screens at home: “If Feijóo eats you alive like that, it means you either didn’t prepare or weren’t properly advised.” Or—a third possibility—that you arrive at the debate with a legislative track record that is very hard to defend, as is the case here. Feijóo opened the debate by quoting another of Sánchez’s investiture partners, Puigdemont, who the previous day laid out in black and white what all of Spain already knew: that Sánchez is “amoral” with “unbridled ambition,” capable of offering him an amnesty in exchange for his votes to become Prime Minister after losing the elections. From that point on, Feijóo spared no one: Begoña Gómez—the Prime Minister’s wife—awaiting trial, his brother convicted, his two right-hand men, Ábalos and Cerdán, in prison or on their way there, prostitutes, bribes, corruption… “Who paid for your primaries?” And silence from the Prime Minister. And that was just the opening chapter; from then on, it was blow after blow: “You can’t eat GDP,” “You know Jésica better than Maricarmen, that woman who wrote to you asking for help and whom you didn’t even answer,” “You have crushed the middle class”… To the point of forcing Sánchez to apologize several times for some of the many outrages committed in recent years—”four years without a budget, that is unprecedented”… Ceuta overrun while Sánchez was on vacation, now El Hierro with 9,000 migrants and a population of 12,000… Inflation at 5%, more than a hundred tax hikes…

Across from him, Sánchez tried to defend himself with macroeconomic data, progressive policies, and threatening Spain with hellfire and brimstone should Feijóo enter office backed by Abascal and Vox. Sánchez must already see it as so inevitable that he even asked him not to repeal a particular law… No comment.

The outcome of the debate was so clear that all seven analysts at El País—the quintessential pro-government newspaper—acknowledged Feijóo’s victory, who stated he was “satisfied” once the clash concluded.

Ten days before the elections, it is unlikely that the debate has changed anyone’s voting intentions—essentially because Sánchez is going to the polls with a track record that all of Spain can judge for itself and that is genuinely difficult to defend.