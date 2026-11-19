At the Antalya climate summit (COP31), Spain committed to joining the list of countries that, in their push to advance global climate action, will develop their own national plan to phase out fossil fuels. According to the newspaper El Periódico, citing sources familiar with the text, the strategy aims to deploy short-term measures with the ultimate goal of reaching 100% renewable electricity generation by 2040 and a fully decarbonized economy free of oil, gas, and coal by 2050. Drafted by the current Government, the plan proposes launching a cross-cutting transformation affecting everything from residential buildings to the service sector, agriculture, and urban mobility, eventually extending to harder-to-abate sectors such as heavy industry and heavy transport.

The initiative, aligned with the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) and the Climate Change Law, sets an ambitious timeline to accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels. Looking toward 2030, it stipulates that public support for energy be allocated exclusively to renewables, aiming to achieve an 81% share of renewable electricity generation and 48% renewables in final energy consumption. To this end, the strategy focuses on intensifying the electrification of the economy and progressively reducing reliance on oil, gas, and coal.

Along these lines, by 2040, further progress in decarbonization is expected, prioritizing the elimination of fossil fuels in residential buildings, services, the primary sector, and urban mobility. Together, these efforts are expected to achieve a 100% renewable power system and a 90% reduction in net emissions compared to 1990 levels.

The ultimate objective of the roadmap, in line with international climate change commitments, is for Spain to complete its definitive exit from fossil fuels by 2050. To meet this target, sources close to the drafting of the document explain, the strategy envisions extending decarbonization to all energy uses beyond power generation. This involves progressively replacing oil, gas, and coal not only in households and services, but also in sectors where the transition is more complex, such as heavy industry and heavy transport, which require specific technological alternatives. The overarching horizon is to move toward a fully decarbonized economy in which the country’s energy needs can be met solely through renewables without resorting to fossil fuels.

Over the past year, at least a dozen countries have unveiled national strategies to phase out fossil fuels. Brazil, which hosted last year’s summit, presented a roadmap featuring examples of concrete measures that could be adapted to each country’s specific context to speed up this transition, alongside an ambitious schedule to achieve it. Following that lead, nations including France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Portugal, and Luxembourg, as well as several Pacific Island states, have developed or announced national plans to leave oil, gas, and coal behind. Spain now joins this list within the framework of a climate summit where much of the debate also centers on the future of these energy sources that have caused—and continue to fuel—climate chaos.