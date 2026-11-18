OHLA reported its financial results yesterday for the first nine months of the fiscal year (9M 2026), posting revenue of €2,706.1 million between January and September, representing a 5.2% year-on-year increase. Broken down by division, Construction contributed €2,576.2 million (+5.2% YoY), Industrial generated €102.2 million (+5.5% YoY), and Other accounted for €27.7 million (+6.1% YoY).

Meanwhile, OHLA’s operating cash flow (EBITDA) rose to €139.5 million in 9M 2026, up 23.2% compared to the same period last year. As a percentage of sales, the EBITDA margin expanded from 4.4% in 9M 2025 to 5.2% currently.

Likewise, OHLA’s operating profit (EBIT) surged 43.1% year-on-year to €74.7 million, with the EBIT margin increasing from 2.0% as of September 2025 to 2.8% currently.

Finally, OHLA once again recorded a positive net attributable profit of €0.8 million, comparing favorably with the net loss of €45.6 million posted in 9M 2025.