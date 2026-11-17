Eduardo Montes, chairman of Airtificial, was President of Alstom (which sold the trains for the Madrid–Seville high-speed line) and later of Siemens (which sold the trains for the Madrid–Barcelona line)…

I personally sold the entire high-speed rail network in this country… I am deeply outraged because we used to have the best high-speed rail network in the world at the time, and I can guarantee you that as a former President of Siemens. The best in the world. And they’ve ruined it; they’ve ruined it due to a lack of maintenance.

Because ribbon-cutting wins votes, whereas maintenance does not. Because ribbon-cutting wins votes, whereas maintenance does not. The problem is that when you govern without a budget, this is what happens…

Yet ADIF has, curiously enough, been the top recipient of European funds. In other words, there has been no shortage of funds or money. Not at all—you can receive a massive amount of money at home because you won the lottery, and still leave your rent unpaid because you decided to spend it on other things, like taking a trip around the world or whatever. At ADIF, the reality is that on the Madrid–Seville line—which opened in 1992—20 years later, practically everything should have been overhauled. By mandatory requirement. And it wasn’t done, and as a result, you get the Adamuz incident on one hand, and now this (the accident in Urda with 69 fatalities).

Apparently, the train drivers had called a strike for safety reasons for the very next day. So it was crystal clear to them… This isn’t working. All of us professionals—and they even more so—know this clearly. Anything can happen. Look, it seems unbelievable to me: the other day my flight from Barcelona was delayed and I had to take the AVE. It was one of our AVEs, a Siemens train—meaning it was the good one. The one I consider good. I love Talgo, I love them all, but the Siemens AVE… Anyway, that’s what we sold them for. That’s what I sold them for…

Renfe just bought thirty more… Yes, well, despite everything, I was scared on that ride. I was scared. Taking the train has become a high-risk activity. It’s unbelievable.

Ábalos is appointed minister, Jésica gets a cushy job through connections, Koldo is appointed to the board of Renfe… In the end, it turns out that for sitting on a board, being an engineer isn’t the same as being a nightclub bouncer. No, of course it’s not the same. And that happens in many places. Professionals are qualified for what they are trained to do. Those are positions that ought to be technical. A board member of Rodalies, for instance—at least a majority of them should be engineers, and actually know what the hell is being discussed there, right? And the same goes for Renfe, and so many other places.

Well, state-owned companies have been packed with political cronies. Of course, I know, I know. Fortunately, private ones haven’t.

I still remember a message from Cerdán to Sánchez asking to be made a board member of Indra. And Sánchez told him it was difficult to put him on the board of a publicly traded company. Well, they’ve certainly put plenty of others in!

It’s not just the rail network. The other day I drove to A Coruña and had to drive as if through an obstacle course just to dodge the potholes. So neither the railways nor the roads and highways have been maintained. They removed the tolls and now there’s no money to… That shouldn’t affect it if done through the budget. It is the State highway network, and the government has an obligation to maintain it. Where does it get the money from? Dammit, from taxes. I mean, they haven’t even adjusted the income tax brackets for inflation. Not only have they failed to deflate them, they’ve raised taxes. So, to me, it is unforgivable. I say this as an engineer. I’ve been in the rail sector as President of Alstom and President of Siemens. Later, I was President of the electricity sector, Unesa, for seven years, and I know the power grid quite well. They’ve done the exact same thing! In Spain right now, demand keeps growing, and supply keeps growing too, so there would be no problem matching them. What is failing? The high-voltage grid, the transmission network. The same thing is happening across the board.