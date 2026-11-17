Telefónica Brasil (Vivo) has confirmed to the Brazilian regulator that it has held talks with Vero’s shareholders (Vinci Partners, 37%, and Warburg Pincus, 22%) regarding a potential acquisition, which according to press reports would be valued at around €1 billion. However, these discussions are still at a preliminary stage.

Bankinter Research Team Opinion: This potential acquisition would allow Telefónica Brasil to accelerate the growth of its customer base and network coverage. Vero is the country’s sixth-largest broadband operator, with approximately 1.3 million fiber customers; consequently, acquiring it would enable Telefónica Brasil to reach a market share of 17% (vs. 14.8% currently), close to market leader Claro’s 18.8%.

Unlike its parent company, Telefónica Brasil does have leverage capacity, with a Net Financial Debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.5x. Therefore, despite making strategic sense, the potential transaction would not alter our investment thesis on Telefónica, which remains cautious for the time being due to weak fundamentals and upside risks stemming from the potential entry of Starlink as a new competitor. We maintain our Neutral recommendation and a Target Price of €3.80 per share.