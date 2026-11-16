According to the second preliminary estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.4% in Q3 2026 compared to the previous quarter, moderating its pace of expansion from the 0.6% advance recorded in Q2 2026. The reading was in line with its flash estimate and with the FactSet analyst consensus. Across the European Union (EU) as a whole, economic growth in Q3 2026 stood at 0.5%, compared to 0.7% in the preceding quarter.

In year-on-year terms, GDP increased by 1.3% in the Eurozone (+1.2% in Q2 2026), a figure consistent with both the initial estimate and analyst projections, while across the broader EU, GDP growth accelerated in Q3 2026 to 1.5% (up from 1.4% in Q2 2026).

Regarding the labor market, employment remained stable in both the Eurozone and the EU in Q3 2026, compared to the 0.1% increase recorded in both blocs in the previous quarter. Compared to the same period in 2025, the number of employed persons rose by 0.4% in both areas. In the Eurozone, this gain represents a moderation from the 0.5% growth posted in Q2 2026, whereas in the EU it remained unchanged.