Enagás, through its subsidiary Enagás Internacional, has signed an agreement with EDF Invest, a division of Électricité de France SA (EDF), to acquire an 18% equity stake in the French company Teréga Holding S.A.S. for €311 million. Following the transaction, Enagás (ENG), which already holds a 31.5% stake in Teréga, will reach a 49.5% share of Teréga’s share capital. The remaining capital of Teréga is held by Snam SpA, with a 40.5% stake, and Predica, a subsidiary of the French banking group Crédit Agricole Assurances, which owns the remaining 10%.

This transaction falls within the asset rotation process announced by the company in its 2025–2030 Strategic Update, which sets decarbonization and the strengthening of long-term security of supply in Spain and Europe as key priorities. Increasing its stake in Teréga will bring benefits to both companies and enhance cooperation and security of supply between the French and Spanish energy systems, while fully preserving Teréga’s operational independence.

Combining the technical capabilities and experience of both companies will support the efficient management of energy infrastructure and the development of cross-border decarbonization projects between neighboring TSOs. Enagás expects the transaction to close before the end of 2026. Once completed, the deal will not entail any change of control or modification to the governance mechanisms established in Teréga’s Shareholders’ Agreement. The stake will continue to be accounted for using the equity method.