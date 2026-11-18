Yesterday, less than two weeks ahead of the November 29th general elections, the Government approved a new 5.3% increase in the minimum wage (https://shorturl.at/Ef4Fr) alongside a separate 4.5% salary hike for Spain’s more than three million civil servants. With this latter measure, the Government fulfills the commitment signed in November 2025 with the unions UGT, CCOO, and CSIF under the framework agreement to improve public employment and citizen services, which established a path to raise public sector wages by up to 11% through 2028.

The Minister indicated that this 4.5% increase will actually be even higher, as an additional 0.5%—retroactive to January 2026—will be paid to public employees in the first quarter of 2027 once the National Statistics Institute (INE) formally confirms, early in 2027, that year-on-year CPI grew above 1.5% this year (the baseline increase agreed upon for 2026). Should that be the case, back pay covering all of 2026 will be disbursed and subsequent payrolls adjusted accordingly.

As detailed by Óscar López, pay increases for public employees will range from €1,440 gross per year (paid over 14 installments) for an administrative clerk, to over €1,900 extra for a national police officer, more than €2,700 for a schoolteacher, over €3,700 for a physician, and more than €4,000 for judges.

Within the central state public sector, the 4.5% raise for 2027 will take effect in the January payroll and benefit 546,000 workers, while regional and local administrations will need to adopt the corresponding measures to apply it to their staff (1.93 million regional public employees and nearly 595,000 local administration workers).

The Minister explained that this wage hike is being approved now—during the pre-campaign period and ahead of the November 29th general elections—so that it can take effect on January