The British Prime Minister heads into next Friday’s European Union–United Kingdom summit with a clear stance on his country’s exit from the European bloc: “The Brexit we were given hasn’t worked. We have lost more than we have gained.” This is the reflection put forward on Monday by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who will call for a rethink of the UK’s relationship with Europe and propose a new bilateral agreement.

“It’s like the story of the Emperor’s New Clothes, where nobody is willing to state the obvious truth. Well, I call it as I see it. And to be frank, the emperor has no clothes,” Burnham will argue, setting out several conditions for reaching an agreement with EU leaders. The pact must improve upon the Brexit deal and bring it closer “to what people thought they were voting for in 2016,” and it must pass the so-called ‘Makerfield test’—an expression coined by Burnham himself to assess whether his government’s decisions deliver tangible improvements to the everyday lives of working-class people. Furthermore, the agreement must align with the Labour Party’s electoral manifesto, which is set to be renewed in 2029. That is, despite Burnham having already stated publicly that he wishes for it, he will not for the time being propose rejoining the single market, the customs union, or the free movement of people.

The British Prime Minister’s intention is to use Friday’s summit to finalize several agreements that his predecessor, Keir Starmer, began negotiating. These include reducing border checks on agricultural and food products, linking carbon emissions trading markets, and facilitating youth labor mobility between the UK and the EU. “This illustrates our new approach. It is not confrontational. It’s no longer about burning bridges. It is constructive and positive, showing that we can come together to tackle shared challenges.”