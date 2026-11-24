The airline Plus Ultra halted its operations this Monday while staking its future on a survival plan in which the State Industrial Holding Company (Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales, SEPI)—its main creditor with €53 million in public funds loaned in 2021—is called upon to play a decisive role. That bailout is at the root of the investigation into former Socialist Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, who, according to the airline’s managers, allegedly charged a 1% commission on the rescue package.

Bypassing Brussels’ oversight, the Solvency Support Fund for Strategic Enterprises (FASEE), which falls under SEPI, granted Plus Ultra two loans in March 2021 totaling €53 million, at a time when the airline risked going under due to the impact of COVID-19 and the collapse in demand.

The airline, which has Venezuelan origins, had only two aircraft and accounted for less than 0.1% of air traffic in Spain, yet Pedro Sánchez’s government deemed it “strategic” and bailed it out.