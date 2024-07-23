Spain: Rents rise by 9% and exceed barrier of €1,000 per month for first time, according to Fotocasa

The price of rents has risen by 9% and reached highs in June, up to €12.65 per square meter, according to data from Fotocasa, which has specified that a home of 80 square meters already costs €1,012 per month.

“For the first time in history, the price of rent now exceeds the tacit barrier of one thousand euros per month,” explains the director of studies and spokeswoman for Fotocasa, María Matos, who points to the contraction of supply as the main cause of the price increase.

Given this situation, citizens with an average salary (€2,099, according to Fotocasa) must devote 48% of their paycheck to paying rent, a figure that reaches 61% among young people, a group that averages salaries of €1,638.

By communities, the most expensive rental price per square meter is in Madrid, with €19.71, representing a year-on-year increase of 18%; followed by the Balearic Islands, with €18.09 (+5.4%); and Catalonia, with €17.26 (+8.3%).

On the other hand, the cheapest rental price is in Extremadura, with €6.92 per square meter (+8.8% year-on-year), and in Castilla-La Mancha, with €7.07 (+14.6%).