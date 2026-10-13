Iberdrola increases electricity distribution by 5% through September

Electricity distributed globally by Iberdrola rose by 5.8% in the first nine months of 2026 (9M2026), reaching 206,947 gigawatt-hours (GWh). By geographic area, the UK stood out with growth of 22.8%, driven by increased demand and the integration of Electricity North West, the Manchester-based distributor.

Electricity demand continued to accelerate in Q3 2026, supported by the electrification of the economy. Between July and September, the volume of electricity distributed grew by 4.8% in Spain and 6.9% in Brazil.

Meanwhile, IBE’s electricity generation increased by 3% in 9M2026 to 90,560 GWh. By technology, offshore wind stood out with a 16% rise, while by market, the largest increases were recorded in the UK (+18.5%), the US (+9.8%), and the Rest of the World (+11.5%). The company also highlighted the acceleration of activity in Q3 2026, when production rose by 8.2%.

Installed generation capacity reached 57,205 megawatts (MW), representing an increase of 2,352 MW compared to the previous period. By technology, capacity additions were led by solar energy, with an extra 957 MW (+12.2%); offshore wind, with 511 MW added (+20.9%); and batteries, whose capacity grew by 235 MW (+46.9%).

By market, the US added 744 MW (+7% in installed capacity), while Australia added 701 MW and Germany added more than 350 MW.