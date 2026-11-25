Leighton Asia, a subsidiary of CIMIC (ACS), has agreed to acquire LWE, a Malaysian mechanical and electrical (M&E) services company, along with CLIN, its specialized cleanroom solutions business, thereby strengthening its end-to-end capabilities in advanced technology. The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

With a workforce of around 270 employees, LWE has over 40 years of experience providing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services and cleanroom solutions. Through CLIN, it offers specialized services in the design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cleanrooms, as well as modular MEP solutions and load-bearing ceiling systems.

The acquisition will bolster Leighton Asia’s offering for clients in high-growth sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, data centers, renewable energy, and industrial development. It will also bring in-house MEP capabilities and an established cleanroom manufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia.

ACS CEO and CIMIC Executive Chairman Juan Santamaría emphasized that the transaction drives their strategy of delivering comprehensive “end-to-end” solutions across Asian, Australian, and European markets.

Separately, Expansión reports that in Australia, ACS—through its subsidiary UGL—has joined the Hunter Transmission Project, a high-voltage power line spanning over 100 kilometers that will serve as the backbone for electricity supply in New South Wales. According to Transgrid, the operator of the new infrastructure, UGL has been selected to install and upgrade the substations associated with the line. The exact value of UGL’s share in the project—which represents a total investment of over AU$1 billion (more than €600 million)—has not been disclosed.