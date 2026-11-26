BBVA has notified the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that, given the low trading volumes of BBVA shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), and in accordance with the resolution approved by its Board of Directors yesterday, it will request the delisting of its shares from that market, where they are traded and settled as CREST Depository Interests representing Shares (CDIs).

Pursuant to the UK Listing Rules, BBVA is required to give at least 20 business days’ notice of its intended voluntary delisting from the LSE. The steps to be taken are expected to be notified to BBVA shareholders in due course, and the company will publish a separate announcement in this regard.

BBVA shareholders holding CDIs are urged to consult their own investment advisors and intermediaries regarding the actions they may take in connection with their CDIs, including the steps and procedures required to convert their CDIs into Shares that can be traded directly on the Spanish Stock Exchanges.

Following its delisting from the LSE, BBVA will maintain the primary listing of its Shares on the Madrid, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Valencia Stock Exchanges and on the Spanish Automated Quotation System (SIBE).