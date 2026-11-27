As expected, European leaders—with the exception of Spain’s, who was absent—have chosen former Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos to succeed France’s Christine Lagarde at the helm of the European Central Bank (ECB), as part of the consensus-based allocation of the three top positions falling vacant at the institution over the coming months. The Spaniard, who secured the crucial backing of Germany and France, has served as General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) since July 2025 and will take over the ECB presidency in February.

As Pedro del Pozo of Mutualidad explains: “The selection of Hernández de Cos as the future ECB President is due not only to an exceptional track record and an independent, pragmatic technical profile, but especially to his proven ability to build consensus. It is worth noting that Hernández de Cos left the governorship of the Bank of Spain to widespread acclaim from most political forces—something truly rare to achieve in Spain.

Along these lines, both Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the opposition candidate for prime minister in the upcoming general elections, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, explicitly backed his candidacy to lead the top European monetary authority.

Within the European framework, he is a highly favorable candidate for France due to his moderate profile, at a time when French public finances are raising significant doubts in the markets.

For Germany, he is fully acceptable given his technical credentials—even more so if, as a result of the negotiations, the eurozone’s largest economy secures the appointment of its own candidate, Markus Brunnermeier, as the ECB’s Chief Economist in the distribution of vacancies.

Finally, for our country, this represents the most important appointment of a Spaniard to a leadership role in the global economic and financial sphere in historical terms—something extraordinarily significant in achieving a much-needed greater weight for Spain in high geopolitics.”