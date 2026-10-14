Unions demand a 7% increase in the minimum wage to €1,306, even as the most common salary in Spain stands at €1,200

The 7% increase they plan to request represents an extra €85 per month for the paychecks of more than 2.5 million workers. This was announced on Tuesday by UGT Secretary-General Pepe Álvarez during a joint press conference with CCOO to introduce the general strike called for next November 11. Álvarez indicated that both organizations will submit their proposed minimum wage update for next year to the Government.

The request was dubbed a ‘gimmick’ by the president of the Catalan business organization, and an ‘absolute absurdity’ by the head of the agrarian association Asaja.

The union leader explained that the proposal accounts for the approximately 2% gap between the 3.1% minimum wage hike implemented in February of this year and the path of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which stands at 4.9% so far this year. Back in July, both unions had already suggested reviewing the amount due to the disparity between inflation levels when the increase was approved and subsequent price trends.

For his part, the leader of CCOO warned that wage increases cannot offset soaring housing costs, estimated at a 12% rise over the past year.”