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Unions demand a 7% increase in the minimum wage to €1,306, even as the most common salary in Spain stands at €1,200

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Spanish trade unionsSpanish trade unions

Posted By: The Corner 14th October 2026

The 7% increase they plan to request represents an extra €85 per month for the paychecks of more than 2.5 million workers. This was announced on Tuesday by UGT Secretary-General Pepe Álvarez during a joint press conference with CCOO to introduce the general strike called for next November 11. Álvarez indicated that both organizations will submit their proposed minimum wage update for next year to the Government.

The request was dubbed a ‘gimmick’ by the president of the Catalan business organization, and an ‘absolute absurdity’ by the head of the agrarian association Asaja.

The union leader explained that the proposal accounts for the approximately 2% gap between the 3.1% minimum wage hike implemented in February of this year and the path of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which stands at 4.9% so far this year. Back in July, both unions had already suggested reviewing the amount due to the disparity between inflation levels when the increase was approved and subsequent price trends.

For his part, the leader of CCOO warned that wage increases cannot offset soaring housing costs, estimated at a 12% rise over the past year.”

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.