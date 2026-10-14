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AENA: Passenger traffic rises (+4%) while cargo traffic declines (-2%)

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Posted By: The Corner 14th October 2026

AENA consolidated its operational growth between January and September 2026 (9M2026), driven by dynamic commercial and passenger demand, counteracting the current volatility in the cargo segment. At a consolidated level, the airport group surpassed 309.9 million cumulative passengers in 9M2026 (+4.1% year-on-year) and 2.6 million aircraft operations (+3.9% year-on-year). In the standalone month of September, AENA closed with 37.67 million passengers (+3.9% year-on-year) and 318,246 aircraft movements (+4.9% year-on-year).

Key Operational Breakdown

  • Passenger traffic: The domestic network captured 257.2 million cumulative travelers in 9M2026 (+4.1% year-on-year), backed by strong momentum in September, where it added 31.6 million users (+4.2% year-on-year).
  • Major hubs: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport led the network with 6.3 million passengers in September (+6.6% year-on-year), followed by Barcelona-El Prat with 5.4 million (+2.6% year-on-year).
  • Tourism hubs: Alicante-Elche stood out with solid growth, driving up its monthly traffic by 11.5% (2.1 million) and its operations by 12.4%.

Freight & Cargo Performance

However, global freight traffic experienced a 2% year-on-year contraction in 9M2026, weighed down by a 5.7% year-on-year decline in the month of September alone (125,380 tonnes).

Thus, in the cargo segment, despite the year-to-date total in Spain remaining in positive territory (+0.9%, reaching 989,990 tonnes), September reflected a widespread slowdown. This decline was primarily driven by a 13.1% contraction in cargo volume at Madrid-Barajas (62,417 tonnes)—a sector-wide impact that could not be offset by double-digit increases at specialized secondary terminals such as Vitoria (+12.5%).

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.