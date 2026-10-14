Spanish stock market pays out €35.716 billion in dividends through September, up 22%

Spanish listed companies paid out €35.716 billion to their shareholders during the first nine months of the year, representing a 22.27% increase compared to the same period in 2025 and approaching the full-year total for 2024, when the stock market witnessed payouts reaching €37.860 billion. In September alone, Spanish listed companies distributed €439 million, reflecting a 96.86% surge compared to the same month in 2025, when the total stood at €223 million.

It is worth noting that over the entirety of 2025, Spanish listed companies distributed €42.671 billion to their shareholders, marking the highest level on record for BME since data collection began in 2018.

With the fourth quarter still ahead—last year saw €12.481 billion paid out—2026 could close with a new record high for dividend payouts.