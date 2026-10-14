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Spanish stock market pays out €35.716 billion in dividends through September, up 22%

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Posted By: The Corner 14th October 2026

Spanish listed companies paid out €35.716 billion to their shareholders during the first nine months of the year, representing a 22.27% increase compared to the same period in 2025 and approaching the full-year total for 2024, when the stock market witnessed payouts reaching €37.860 billion. In September alone, Spanish listed companies distributed €439 million, reflecting a 96.86% surge compared to the same month in 2025, when the total stood at €223 million.

It is worth noting that over the entirety of 2025, Spanish listed companies distributed €42.671 billion to their shareholders, marking the highest level on record for BME since data collection began in 2018.

With the fourth quarter still ahead—last year saw €12.481 billion paid out—2026 could close with a new record high for dividend payouts.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.