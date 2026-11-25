The Government, which has been unable to pass a budget in four years, continues to legislate by Royal Decree, approving handouts and bonuses for everyone. At a rate of two Cabinet meetings per week, it has already passed 18 Decrees. Just the extension of transport subsidies, the expansion of employee leave, and the tax cut for the self-employed from the latest Cabinet meeting add up to €2 billion. It is estimated that the measures approved since elections were called total around €30 billion—a bill that the next government will have to foot.

As El Periódico de Catalunya explains, “this Government should not have approved these populist measures at this electoral juncture. Will these decrees be validated by Congress’s Permanent Deputation when there may already be an elected majority of a different political stripe? The best intentions can under no circumstances justify the worst procedures. Anything goes is never acceptable, not even for the noblest of causes.”

Yet just yesterday, the head of a Badajoz crime clan, “Los Rocho,” told a judge that the PSOE’s “sewers” (shadow operatives) had contacted her to commission the “elimination” of the judge investigating the case against Pedro Sánchez’s brother. Thus, from this PSOE, which wants to cling to power at all costs, it seems anything can be expected—literally.

In any event, also yesterday, Brussels warned that it has detected a “material risk of non-compliance” with the agreed fiscal path, noting that the Government has spent over €5 billion above the limit permitted by the European Commission on its trajectory to reduce debt—a development that could lead to the opening of a new excessive deficit procedure in the spring.